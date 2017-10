May 8 (Reuters) - Starrag Group Holding AG :

* Q1 EBIT 2.8 million Swiss francs ($3.04 million) versus 3.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* Q1 net income 0.2 million Swiss francs versus 2.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* Q1 revenue increased organically by 6.7 pct to 93.5 million Swiss francs

* Stands by its targets for 2015 communicated in March Source text - bit.ly/1EU2Vyr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)