BRIEF-Pendragon Q1 pretax profit up 10.4 pct

May 8 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc

* Q1 underlying profit before tax increasing by 10.4 per cent

* Performance of group is in line with expectations for full year

* Continuing used car initiatives helped used gross profit grow by 2.9% as we grew revenue by 8.4% on a like for like basis

* Aftersales gross profit grew by 3.6% on a like for like basis

* New gross profit increased 9.9% on a like for like basis, as a result of strong margin and volume improvement in period