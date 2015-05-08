FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Countrywide sees new government addressing lack of housing supply
May 8, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Countrywide sees new government addressing lack of housing supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :

* Countrywide comments on the outcome of the general election

* Look to free up more land for sustainable development, as outlined in our ‘tonic for tomorrow’ research paper”

* “We now expect there to be greater activity in housing market, especially in £2 million plus markets facing prospect of a mansion tax” - CEO

* Anticipate Conservative led government to turn attention from implementing policies that stimulated demand in housing market to addressing lack of housing supply

* New government could take this a step further by reviewing precisely what we call Greenbelt today Source text (bit.ly/1KQU4Q0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

