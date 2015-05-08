BRIEF-Countrywide sees new government addressing lack of housing supply

May 8 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :

* Countrywide comments on the outcome of the general election

* Look to free up more land for sustainable development, as outlined in our ‘tonic for tomorrow’ research paper”

* “We now expect there to be greater activity in housing market, especially in £2 million plus markets facing prospect of a mansion tax” - CEO

* Anticipate Conservative led government to turn attention from implementing policies that stimulated demand in housing market to addressing lack of housing supply

* New government could take this a step further by reviewing precisely what we call Greenbelt today