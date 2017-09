May 7 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Raises 4.7 million euros ($5.3 million) in private placement

* Private placement allows the issuance of 1,189,251 new shares

* Price of the placement was 3.95 euros per share

