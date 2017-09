May 7 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag

* Says morphosys acquires peptide therapeutic company Lanthio Pharma

* Says prior to acquisition, Morphosys held 19.98% of Lanthio Pharma

* Says Morphosys has paid eur 20 million to acquire outstanding share capital of Lanthio Pharma from other investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: