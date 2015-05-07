FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ten Cate to sell Xennia Technology to Sensient Technologies
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ten Cate to sell Xennia Technology to Sensient Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ten Cate Nv

* Koninklijke Tencate agrees to sell Xennia Technology Ltd

* Has signed agreements with Sensient Technologies Corp to acquire assets of Xennia Technology Ltd (Letchworth, Uk)

* Activities of Xennia Technology will become part of sensient colors group

* Expectation is realistic that a final closing of envisaged transaction can be reached shortly

* Financial details of transaction will not be made available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

