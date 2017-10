May 7 (Reuters) - Genfit SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 0.15 million euros ($169,230.00) versus 1.13 million euros for same period in 2014

* As of March 31, 2015, cash, cash equivalents, and current financial instruments of company amounted to 69.46 million euros (20.91 million euros as of March 31, 2014)

