BRIEF-AG Insurance enters into capital of Societe de la Tour Eiffel
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
May 7, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AG Insurance enters into capital of Societe de la Tour Eiffel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :

* AG Insurance enters into capital of Societe de la Tour Eiffel

* SMA group exercised 1,660,920 warrants allowing the subscription of 913,506 shares for an amount approximately 53 million euros ($59.72 million)

* The result of all transactions will be a strengthening of capital of STE of 180.4 million euros

* SMA group signs deal to sell warrants with AG finance enabling to subscribe to a capital increase amount of STE amounting to 40.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

