BRIEF-AG Insurance enters into capital of Societe de la Tour Eiffel

May 7 (Reuters) - Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :

* AG Insurance enters into capital of Societe de la Tour Eiffel

* SMA group exercised 1,660,920 warrants allowing the subscription of 913,506 shares for an amount approximately 53 million euros ($59.72 million)

* The result of all transactions will be a strengthening of capital of STE of 180.4 million euros

* SMA group signs deal to sell warrants with AG finance enabling to subscribe to a capital increase amount of STE amounting to 40.2 million euros