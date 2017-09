May 8 (Reuters) - Valiant Holding AG :

* Q1 net income rose by 14.5 pct to 20.0 million Swiss francs($21.70 million)

* Q1 net interest income 67.7 million Swiss francs, 7.7 percent up

* Sees for full year higher profit than year before Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9218 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)