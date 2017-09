CORRECTED-BRIEF-Gruppo Unipol Q1 net profit rises to 312 million euros

(Adds Q1 into the headline and corrects net profit value to 312 million euros from 132 million euros.)

May 8 (Reuters) - Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA :

* Q1 2015 net profit 312 million euros ($350.06 million) versus 132 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 revenue 5,756 million euros versus 5,843 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 provisions 615 million euros versus 643 million euros year ago

* As of Q1 2015 solvency 1 ratio at 165 percent

* As of Q1 2015 CET 1 ratio at 11.3 percent

* Combined ratio at March 31, 2015 at 95.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)