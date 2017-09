May 8 (Reuters) - Ageas Sa

* Insurance solvency ratio at 222 pct and group solvency at 226 pct

* Group net profit at 241 million euro, positively impacted by general account net profit of 44 million euro mainly due to reduced RPN(I) liability

* Insurance net profit up 37 pct to 198 million euro, with all segments contributing

* Operating margin guaranteed at 91 bps versus 98 bps

* Q1 combined ratio at 96.5 pct versus 102.6 pct