BRIEF-Ageas and BNP Paribas close agreement to purchase CASHES
May 8, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ageas and BNP Paribas close agreement to purchase CASHES

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Ageas

* Ageas and BNP Paribas close agreement to purchase CASHES

* Deal to allow BNP to purchase outstanding cashes under condition that these are converted into Ageas shares, leading to a proportionate settlement of the rpn

* The agreement between Ageas and BNP Paribas will expire year-end 2016.

* As per March 31 2015, 37.06 pct of cashes originally issued were still outstanding. Related rpn(i) liability amounted to eur 431 million at that date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

