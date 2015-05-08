FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Minerva Knitwear completes share capital fluctuation
May 8, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Minerva Knitwear completes share capital fluctuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Minerva Knitwear SA

* Announces completion of share capital fluctuations between its subsidiary Eleten and mother company

* Says following that, share capital of Eleten amounts to 2.9 million euros ($3.25 million), divided to 58,000 shares with nominal value of 50 euros each

* Says the company holds now 54,400 shares that amount to 2.72 million euros, thus stake in Eleten increased from 90.53 to 93.79 percent Source text: bit.ly/1F9ce0y

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

