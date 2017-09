May 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minerals SA :

* Buys 134 shares or 100 percent stake in WGM1 Sp. z o.o. worth 111 million zlotys ($30.8 million)

* WGM1 manages PT Bintang Sinar Perkasa, located in Jakarta, Indonesia, that is engaged in establishing of a nickel ore opencast mine on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi

($1 = 3.6078 zlotys)