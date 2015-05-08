BRIEF-Simcorp Q1 EBIT rises to 6.6 million euros

May 8 (Reuters) - Simcorp A/S :

* Q1 revenue amounted to 56.5 million euros ($63.4 million), an increase of 14 pct measured in euros

* Q1 total order intake from new licenses and add-on licenses was 13.1 million euros, up 11.1 million euros versus year ago

* Q1 order backlog 26.1 million euros versus 17.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT 6.6 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* Maintains its expectations for the full year of between 5 pct and 10 pct revenue growth measured in local currencies and an EBIT margin of between 23 pct to 26 pct measured in local currencies Source text for Eikon:

