FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Simcorp Q1 EBIT rises to 6.6 million euros
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Simcorp Q1 EBIT rises to 6.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Simcorp A/S :

* Q1 revenue amounted to 56.5 million euros ($63.4 million), an increase of 14 pct measured in euros

* Q1 total order intake from new licenses and add-on licenses was 13.1 million euros, up 11.1 million euros versus year ago

* Q1 order backlog 26.1 million euros versus 17.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT 6.6 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* Maintains its expectations for the full year of between 5 pct and 10 pct revenue growth measured in local currencies and an EBIT margin of between 23 pct to 26 pct measured in local currencies Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.