May 11 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail NV

* Vastned Retail NV : Q1 2015 trading update

* Confirmation of the guidance for the 2015 direct result of between 2.10 euros and 2.30 euros per share

* Occupancy rate as at 31 March 2015: 96.4 pct (premium city high street shops: 98.8 pct)

* Leases concluded at on average 1.7 pct higher rents Source text: (bit.ly/1J4kleE) Further company coverage: