May 11 (Reuters) - Media 6 SA :

* H1 revenue 30.2 million euros ($33.7 million) versus 24.8 million euros year ago

* Q2 revenue 16.9 million euros versus 14.7 million euros year ago

* The current order book does not confirm a similar trend in the coming months

Source text: bit.ly/1KzzFhK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)