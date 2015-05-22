FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swedish FSA says forbids Gravity4's bid for Tradedoubler
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
May 22, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swedish FSA says forbids Gravity4's bid for Tradedoubler

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Tradedoubler AB

* Swedish FSA says forbids buyout offer for Tradedoubler

* Swedish FSA says according to the Stock Market (Takeover Bids) Act, the bidder should in connection with the announcement of a takeover bid, notify the Swedish FSA regarding the offer and the undertaking to the stock exchange to comply with the takeover regulation applicable on the regulated market.

* Swedish FSA says in the announcement on May 20th 2015 no such undertaking was made to the stock exchange. Therefore the Swedish FSA prohibits the takeover bid

* FSA says the issue regarding an eventual penalty fee will be handled ina separate case

* Says regardless of the above mentioned Gravity4 Inc. still holds the opportunity, under the precondition that the bidder complies with the Swedish takeover regulation, to submit a new takeover offer for shares in TradeDoubler AB Link to decision: [here ] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.