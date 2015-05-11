FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arseus buys AnazaoHealth in the United States
#Healthcare
May 11, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Arseus buys AnazaoHealth in the United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Fagron Nv

* Signed an agreement to acquire AnazaoHealth, a leading sterile compounding pharmacy in united states specialized in nuclear, pain and intrathecal compounding

* Acquisition is expected to be closed in Q2 of 2015.

* Pays a multiple of 6 times EBITDA with 40% of total consideration paid in Fagron shares valued at a minimum of EUR 40 per share

* AnazaoHealth is headquartered in Florida with an additional facility in Nevada

* Pays 20% of total price is earn out based on performance in 2015, payable in Q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
