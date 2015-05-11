FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nedbank says Q1 NII rises 4.4 pct
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nedbank says Q1 NII rises 4.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Limited

* Non-Interest revenue (NIR) increased 18,1% to R5 318m (q1 2014: R4 505m)

* Expectation of organic growth in diluted headline earnings per share in 2015 to be above nominal GDP growth remains unchanged

* Credit loss ratio of 80bps (Q1 2014: 89bps) is at low end of our through-- cycle target range

* Interest rates are currently expected to increase by 25 basis points in last quarter of year

* Net interest income for three months ended 31 March 2015 (“ period”) increased 4,4% to R5 811m (Q1 2014: R5 566m)

* Economic conditions in sa remained weak in q1 as benefits of lower oil prices and benign interest rates were largely offset by electricity supply constraints, negatively impacting business confidence

* Q1 net interest margin narrowed to 3,41% (Q1 2014: 3,57%),

* Currently anticipates that SA gross domestic product (gdp) will grow by 2,2% in 2015, with risk remaining on downside Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

