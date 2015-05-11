BRIEF-Navamedic launches new stomach drug Esomeprazole Navamedic

May 11 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA :

* Announced that the Company is launching a new pharmaceutical product, aimed at reducing acid production in the stomach

* Total Finnish market for this particular product and its competitors is about 30 million Norwegian crowns ($4.00 million)

* Initially, the generic drug Esomeprazole Navamedic will be launched in Finland and will also be introduced in the Swedish market

