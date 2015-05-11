BRIEF-Choppies to offer 117.4 mln shares in secondary share listing

May 11 (Reuters) - Choppies Enterprises Ltd :

* Abridged pre-listing statement relates to secondary inward listing of Choppies in “food retailers and wholesalers” sector on main board of JSE

* Secondary inward listing with effect from commencement of business on wednesday, 27 may 2015

* Offer for subscription by company of up to 117,420,758 new subscription shares and concurrent offer for sale of up to 160,000,000 existing sale shares by selling shareholders

* Bookbuild process will be managed by rand merchant bank on behalf of choppies and selling shareholders

* Net proceeds to be used to partially settle existing borrowings, accelerate continued expansion into existing and new markets