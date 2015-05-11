FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geveran Trading buys 6.9 mln shares in Norwegian Property at NOK 10/shr
May 11, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Geveran Trading buys 6.9 mln shares in Norwegian Property at NOK 10/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Says Geveran Trading Co. Ltd has on May 8, 2015 purchased 6,949,988 shares in Norwegian Property at 10.00 Norwegian crowns ($1.33) per share

* Following this, Geveran Trading Co. Ltd now owns 246,396,490 shares, representing about 44.9 pct of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property

* Cecilie Astrup Fredriksen and Espen D. Westeren are board members of Norwegian Property and related parties to Geveran Trading Co. Ltd

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5145 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
