May 11, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Recticel completes 75.9 mln euro 4-for-5 rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Recticel Sa :

* Completion of scrips private placement and successful completion of the 75.9 million euro 4 for 5 rights offering of 23,733,804 new shares

* New shares were offered with preferential subscription rights at a ratio of 4 new shares for 5 preferential subscription rights

* Offer at subscription price of eur 3.20 per new share

* ING Belgium, KBC Securities and BNP Paribas Fortis acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunner, Banque Degroof acted as co-lead manager

* Has requested resumption of shares trading on Euronext Brussels Link to press release: (bit.ly/1G07mtS) Further company coverage:

