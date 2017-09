May 21 (Reuters) - Tradedoubler AB

* Gravity4 says has pulled back its bid for Sweden’s Tradedoubler - Swedish news agency direkt citing e-mail from Gravity4 chairman and CEO

* Tradedoubler and Gravity4 not immediately available for comment

* Tradedoubler has previously not confirmed that a formal bid has been made by Gravity4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: