FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rhodes Food to buy Saint Pie for 20 mln rand
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rhodes Food to buy Saint Pie for 20 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition of the business assets of saint pie proprietary limited

* Rhodes food will acquire business of saint pie from saint pie for an aggregate cash consideration of r20,000,000

* Rhodes food group proprietary limited (“rhodes food”) and saint pie have entered into an agreement

* Deal for cash consideration plus value of business liabilities of saint pie of approximately r7 million

* Acquisition will enable rhodes food to extend its pie business operations by adding this additional well established pie brand

* Oard of rfg is of opinion that acquisition presents an attractive investment opportunity

* Board of rfg is of view that good synergies will arise from acquisition

* Saint pie seen to generate about sixty million rand of revenue in current financial year to sept and 4 million rand of ebitda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.