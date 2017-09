May 11 (Reuters) - Lagardere :

* Announces signing of a 1.25 billion euros ($1.39 billion)multicurrency syndicated credit facility with a maturity of 5 years

* This facility replaces previous 1.645 billion euro facility, signed in 2011

