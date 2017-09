May 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Caetano Portugal SA :

* To pay dividend of 0.13 euro ($0.145) per share as of May 27

* Dividend consists of 0.08 euro ordinary dividend and 0.05 euro complementary dividend

Source text: bit.ly/1FZXyQn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)