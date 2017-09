May 11 (Reuters) - Public Systeme Hopscotch SA :

* Q1 consolidated revenue 29.8 million euros ($33.23 million) versus 30.1 million euros a year ago

* Q1 gross profit 10.8 million euros versus 12.1 million euros previous year

* Expects FY 2015 to be similar to FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)