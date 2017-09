May 12 (Reuters) - SGS International Inc

* SGS says acquires Testing Services Group (TSG), based in Michigan, United States.

* TSG is a provider of fuel systems testing in the automotive, small engine, marine, portable fuel container and US government markets, SGS said.

* TSG generates revenues in excess of $5.5 million, SGS said.

* SGS gave no further details on the deal. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)