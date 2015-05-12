FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AND International Publishers Q1 revenue decreases, but profit remains
#Software
May 12, 2015

BRIEF-AND International Publishers Q1 revenue decreases, but profit remains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - AND International Publishers NV :

* Says revenue decreased significantly during first four months of 2015 compared to same period in 2014

* Realizes a profit in first four months of 2015

* Is positive about second half of 2015 but does not provide a financial outlook for 2015

* Expects to realize a profit during first half of 2015, but expects revenue and profit to be lower compared to same period in previous year

Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
