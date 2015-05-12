FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Huber+Suhner introduces structural measures to maintain competitiveness in Switzerland
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Huber+Suhner introduces structural measures to maintain competitiveness in Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Huber und Suhner AG :

* Introduces structural measures to maintain competitiveness in Switzerland

* Among others, the set of measures includes the relocation of certain service and logistics functions to Poland, the relocation of the center of excellence for space-flight to the USA

* Set of measures also includes accelerated ramp-up of the already existing cable production plant in China

* Logistics center in Pfaeffikon will be expanded and the injection moulding in Herisau will be optimised

* Sees reduction of temporary staff

* Furthermore, around 25 early retirements and 25 lay-offs are planned in Herisau and Pfaeffikon in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1zV1rVA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.