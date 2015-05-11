FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties raises full-year distribution guidance
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties raises full-year distribution guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd :

* Distribution of 74,49 cents per combined a and b unit. Growth of 19.03 pct, 6 months on 6 months;

* Forecast distribution of R1,49 for year, 11.83 pct higher than previous year and against previous guidance of 11.0 pct (R1,479)

* Revenue has increased from R270,5 million to R555,6 million as full effect of acquisitions

* Core property portfolio growth of 9.0 pct for 6 months to March

* Tenant retention ratio for 6 months ended 31 March 2015 at 55,2 pct

* Finance charges have increased from R34,5 million to R104,6 million for 6 months to March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

