BRIEF-ARMS expresses uncertainty over conditions relating to ACE bid
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ARMS expresses uncertainty over conditions relating to ACE bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Asia Resource Minerals Plc :

* General meeting update

* Board of ARMS is engaging with ACE and evaluating ACE cash offer

* Board believes that this objective is achieved by recapitalisation under which NRH has committed to underwrite $100 million of new equity

* Ace cash offer is conditional and there is uncertainty as to whether conditions to Ace cash offer will be capable of being satisfied

* Group is facing a requirement to make a principal repayment of $450 million in July 2015 of 2015 notes

* Currently does not have sufficient cash resources to make a principal repayment on notes

* Board has stated its aim to deliver a long-term sustainable capital structure for group

* Unless NRH otherwise agrees, under NRH’s subscription agreement such general meeting must occur by 31 May 2015.

* Further announcement with regard to Ace cash offer will be made in due course

* Intends to adjourn again that meeting for an indefinite period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
