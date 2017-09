May 11 (Reuters) - TR Hotel Jardin del Mar SA :

* Q1 net loss 190,000 euros ($212,059) versus loss 200,000 euros year ago

* Occupancy rate at end Q1 37.9 percent versus 34.0 percent year ago

* Average room rate in Q1 28.21 euros versus 30.82 euros year ago

* Q1 revenue 26,000 euros versus 64,000 euros year ago

* Number of available rooms at end Q1 2,388 versus 6,169 rooms year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)