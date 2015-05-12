FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bakkafrost Q1 operating earnings beat forecasts
May 12, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bakkafrost Q1 operating earnings beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - Bakkafrost

* Bakkafrost q1 operational ebit dkk 235 million (Reuters poll dkk 176 million)

* Expects to harvest 49,000-51,000 tonnes in 2015 versus feb estimate 49,000-51,000 (poll 49,600)

* Forecast for smolt release in 2015 is 10.4 million pieces

* Global supply growth is expected to be limited in 2015 to around 5% and only 2-4% in 2016

* A high equity ratio with the Group’s bank financing and the issuance of bonds makes Bakkafrost’s financial situation strong. This enables Bakkafrost to carry out its investment plans to further focus on strengthening the Group, M&A, organic growth opportunities and fulfil its dividend policy in the future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

