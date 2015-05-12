FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DIC Asset Q1 FFO of EUR 12.1 mln, stable at previous year's level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG :

* Sees further FFO growth in 2015

* Q1 FFO of 12.1 million euros ($14 million)stable at previous year’s level (Q1 2014: 12.0 million euros)

* Q1 gross rental income of 35.1 million euros was slightly lower year-on-year (Q1 2014: 36.8 million euros)

* Q1 interest result improved to -15.6 million euros(Q1 2014: -17.8 million euros)

* Regarding volume of disposals in 2015, company has affirmed its target range of between 150 million euros and 170 million euros

* Unchanged forecast for 2015: FFO to grow to between 48 million euros and 50 million euros (by up to 4 per cent)

* Consolidated net profit for period ending on March 31, 2015 was 1.3 million euros(Q1 2014: 2.0 million euros)

* Rental income of 134 million euros to 136 million euros is expected in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
