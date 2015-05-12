FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medigene Q1 royalties from drug Veregen up 39 pct at 589,000 euros
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 12, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Medigene Q1 royalties from drug Veregen up 39 pct at 589,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Medigene AG :

* Q1 total revenue fell in reporting period to 1,686 thousand euros ($1.88 million) (Q1 2014: 2,430 thousand euros)

* Q1 royalties from drug Veregen increased by 39 pct to 589 thousand euros

* EBITDA loss rose in Q1 of 2015 to 2,042 thousand euros (Q1 2014: 1,452 thousand euros)

* Q1 net loss increased to 3,672 thousand euros (Q1 2014: 2,044 thousand euros)

* EBITDA loss is anticipated to increase to 11 million euros - 13 million euros in 2015 (2014: 2.1 million euros)

* Confirms its financial guidance for 2015 and expects a double-digit percentage increase in Veregen royalties (2014: 2.4 million euros)

* Management expects that Medigene will be financed into Q2 of 2016 without considering any potential licencing partner agreements or any measures to raise capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.