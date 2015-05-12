BRIEF-Manz affirms 2015 targets after Q1 results

May 12 (Reuters) - Manz AG

* Revenues after first three months of eur 54.0 million at previous year’s level

* Has sufficient financial leeway to be able to systematically take advantage of growth opportunities

* Positive prospects for following quarters with dynamic growth in orders and order backlog of eur 92 million

* Guidance for full 2015 year affirmed

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to -9.4 million eur following eur -5.7 million in previous year

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was eur -6.4 million in q1 of 2015 (previous year: eur 0.2 million)

* Managing board sees significant opportunities for growth in all three strategic business segments

* Affirms forecast set up for 2015 fiscal year with revenues between eur 320 million and eur 340 million with a very positive ebit