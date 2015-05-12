FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Manz affirms 2015 targets after Q1 results
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 12, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Manz affirms 2015 targets after Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Manz AG

* Revenues after first three months of eur 54.0 million at previous year’s level

* Has sufficient financial leeway to be able to systematically take advantage of growth opportunities

* Positive prospects for following quarters with dynamic growth in orders and order backlog of eur 92 million

* Guidance for full 2015 year affirmed

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to -9.4 million eur following eur -5.7 million in previous year

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was eur -6.4 million in q1 of 2015 (previous year: eur 0.2 million)

* Managing board sees significant opportunities for growth in all three strategic business segments

* Affirms forecast set up for 2015 fiscal year with revenues between eur 320 million and eur 340 million with a very positive ebit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.