May 12 (Reuters) - Agfa Gevaert Nv

* Confident that we will be able to deliver a recurring EBITDA percentage close to 10 percent of revenue in 2015-CEO

* Recurring EBITDA and recurring EBIT improved to 6.9 percent and 4.5 percent of revenue respectively.

* Gross profit margin and our recurring EBITDA improved significantly compared to last year’s Q1

* Q1 group’s revenue remained stable at 622 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: