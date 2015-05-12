BRIEF-Royal London Q1 new life and pensions business up 40 pct

May 12 (Reuters) - Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd

* Says otal continuing new life and pensions business (on a pvnbp basis) was up 40% at £1,379 million (£988m in march 2014).

* Says george osborne deserves credit for giving long term saving a real “shot in arm” with pension reforms

* Says total group funds under management were £86.3bn at 31 march 2015, up 5% on 31 december 2014.

* Says sales of royal london’s individual pensions have increased by 68%.

* Says group pensions £515m (+16%) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)