BRIEF-NNIT Q1 operating profit up at DKK 63.3 million
#IT Services & Consulting
May 12, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NNIT Q1 operating profit up at DKK 63.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S :

* Q1 revenue 615.3 million Danish crowns ($92.23 million) versus 552.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating profit 63.3 million crowns versus 56.9 million crowns year ago

* Order backlog for 2015 increased by 8.0 pct compared with backlog for 2014 at same time last year

* Says at the end of Q1 2015 the backlog for 2015 was 2.14 billion crowns

* Outlook for 2015 in constant currencies is maintained

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6711 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
