BRIEF-UBM Realitaetenentwicklung Q1 revenue jumps to 133.9 mln euros

May 12 (Reuters) - UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* Q1 revenue is 133.9 million euros ($150 million)versus 59.7 million euros a year ago

* Q1 earnings rises to 8.0 million euros versus 2.5 million euros a year ago

* Aims to substantially reduce its portfolio and has earmarked up to 40 properties which should be sold off

* Plans to sell its stake in Hungarian M6 motorway

* Will strive to generate net proceeds from these sales of up to 250 million euros within a period of 18 months starting from Q4 2014

* Sees 2015 group revenue of 765.2 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1PDJJrn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)