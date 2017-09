May 12 (Reuters) - Union Financiere de France Banque SA :

* Reports net banking income for Q1 2015 of 50.5 million euros ($56.55 million), up by 12 percent from last year’s first- quarter

* Commercial inflows in Q1 2015 rises by 36 percent from last year's same period to 320 million euros