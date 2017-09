May 12 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Q1 consolidated net profit amounted to 276,000 euros ($308,678)

* Says Q1 2015 revenue at 1.41 million euros

* The company’s establishment date 29 April 2014, therefore there are no comparative data

($1 = 0.8941 euros)