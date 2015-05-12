FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teleste Corporation acquires all shares in Teleste Management II Oy
#Communications Equipment
May 12, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Teleste Corporation acquires all shares in Teleste Management II Oy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Teleste Oyj :

* Established a company named Teleste Management II Oy in 2011, which currently holds a total of 542,000 Teleste shares

* Teleste Corporation will acquire all shares in Teleste Management II Oy

* Shareholders of Teleste Management II Oy will, in return, receive shares in Teleste Corporation and cash

* Teleste Corporation has decided on a directed share issue

* Teleste Corporation shares to be transferred in share issue correspond to 50 per cent of Teleste Management II Oy’s net assets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

