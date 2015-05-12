FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sberbank Jan.-April net profit under RAS drops to RUB 48.8 bln
May 12, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sberbank Jan.-April net profit under RAS drops to RUB 48.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Sberbank :

* 4-month net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 48.8 billion roubles ($955.22 million) versus 129.8 billion roubles year ago

* Says increase in cost of the CBR’s funding and cost of client funds (mostly corporate funds) were the main drivers for the decline in net profit

* 4-month net interest income under RAS of 201.23 billion roubles versus 275.73 billion roubles year ago

* 4-month total provision charge under RAS of 104.1 billion roubles versus 106 billion roubles year ago

* Provisions for loan impairment as of May 1, 2015 under RAS of 865.22 billion roubles versus 810.59 billion roubles as of Jan. 1, 2015 Source texts - bit.ly/1FavVDj , bit.ly/1HbgY3j Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.0875 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

