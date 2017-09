May 12 (Reuters) - Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* Q1 pre-tax profit rose to 88.7 million euros ($99.15 million)(previous year 74.2 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated net profit is 54.7 million euros (last year: 54.2 million euros)

* Still sees for full year profit after tax of about 200 million euros

