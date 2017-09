May 12 (Reuters) - M.W. Trade SA :

* To issue bonds worth no less than 25 million zlotys ($6.9 million) and no more than 50 million zlotys via a private placement to institutional investors

* Bank Zachodni WBK SA will be book runner for the bond issue Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6465 zlotys)