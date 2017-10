May 12 (Reuters) - European Assets Trust NV :

* For the three-month period ended March 31, NAV rose 13.9 percent in sterling terms against the company’s benchmark which rose 11.3 percent

* For the three-month period ended March 31, euro return was somewhat higher at +22.1 pct as sterling returns were dampened by a weakening euro Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)